Donna Kelce Spotted Heading Home After Taylor Swift, Travis' Wedding Weekend

Play video content Video: Donna Kelce TheImageDirect.com

Wedding weekend's over for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ... and Donna Kelce is leaving New York with the memories -- but not the gossip.

The cameras were rolling as Travis' mom arrived at the airport Sunday ... heading home following the star-studded wedding festivities. She is all smiles when she's asked about the newlyweds, but mum's the word as she keeps it moving without offering any new details.

The quiet exit mirrors the way she arrived in New York last Thursday ... when cameras also caught her making her way through the airport ahead of the highly anticipated ceremony ... this time, repping some Swiftie merch like the #1 mother-in-law she is.

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Of course, Donna already gave fans one glowing review after the wedding. As TMZ previously reported, she described the weekend as "magical" -- making it clear she thoroughly enjoyed watching her son say, "I do."

Play video content Video: Andy Reid Reveals Adam Sandler's Marriage Advice for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce CNN

And there was certainly no shortage of memorable moments. We reported Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony and offered the newlyweds some funny marriage advice ... while Travis reportedly became emotional during the couple's handwritten vows.

We also revealed Taylor and Travis gave guests a chance to win custom Cartier watches in a raffle ... just one more memorable detail in for a wedding weekend that seemed to top itself at every turn.

Donna wasn't about to spill any tea on her way out of town ... but between her smile and that earlier "magical" review, it's safe to say the mother of the groom is leaving NYC with nothing but good memories.