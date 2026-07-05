Travis Kelce Reportedly Cried During Taylor Swift Wedding Vows

The tears were reportedly flowing at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding ... and according to guests, most of them were coming from the groom.

According to two guests who spoke with NBC News, both Taylor and Travis wrote their own vows for Friday's ceremony inside Madison Square Garden. The attendees said Taylor even sang part of her vows ... and the emotional exchange reportedly left plenty of guests reaching for tissues.

One attendee told the outlet the groom was actually more overcome than the bride ... saying, "You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional."

The new detail adds another layer to what was already shaping up to be an unforgettable ceremony.

As TMZ previously reported, Taylor and Travis exchanged deeply personal vows from "little books" in front of roughly 1,000 friends and family after transforming MSG into a surprisingly intimate wedding venue. We also told you the reception took on a whimsical "Wizard of Oz" meets "Alice in Wonderland" vibe ... with food from Zero Bond and a performance by Stevie Nicks.

TMZ also reported Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony -- and even performed an original song for the newlyweds -- while Jason and Kylie Kelce's daughters served as flower girls and Taylor walked down the aisle to a string arrangement of one of her own songs.