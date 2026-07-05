Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Invite Kelly Stafford to Wedding, Despite Her Past Criticisms

Come One, Come All to Our Wedding!!!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are proving they don’t hold grudges on everyone ... extending a wedding invite to Kelly Stafford, despite the NFL wife previously making public comments about Swift’s relationship with the Chiefs star.

Kelly -- wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford -- attended Friday’s ceremony after once openly questioning the nonstop attention surrounding Swift and Kelce’s romance on an episode of her podcast years ago.

Play video content Video: Kelly Stafford Walks Back Taylor Swift Comments, Blames Jealousy The Morning After with Kelly Stafford

At the time, Kelly voiced frustration over the league’s heavy focus on Swift during NFL broadcasts following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run, saying she was growing tired of the constant coverage and what it meant if Kansas City kept winning.

During a 2024 episode of her podcast, "The Morning After," Kelly corrected her previous hatred and said "maybe I let jealously get the best of me" adding, "I watched my husband work his a-- off and all of these guys who work for the league work their a--es off and all of a sudden they're like the sideshow."

Despite those past remarks, Kelly was still welcomed into the couple’s star-studded celebration, where Swift and Kelce reportedly tied the knot in front of a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden.

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The decision to include her -- even after the public criticism -- is being viewed by some fans as either an olive branch or a surprising display of forgiveness from one of pop culture’s biggest power couples.