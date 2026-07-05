Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Invite Kelly Stafford to Wedding, Despite Her Past Criticisms

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Come One, Come All to Our Wedding!!! ... Even Our Past Haters

By TMZ Staff
Published
main-kelly-stafford-taylor-swift-travis-kelce-tmz-getty-1
TMZ/Getty Composite

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are proving they don’t hold grudges on everyone ... extending a wedding invite to Kelly Stafford, despite the NFL wife previously making public comments about Swift’s relationship with the Chiefs star.

Kelly -- wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford -- attended Friday’s ceremony after once openly questioning the nonstop attention surrounding Swift and Kelce’s romance on an episode of her podcast years ago.

070526_kelly_stafford_kal
KELLY GETS REAL
Video: Kelly Stafford Walks Back Taylor Swift Comments, Blames Jealousy
The Morning After with Kelly Stafford

At the time, Kelly voiced frustration over the league’s heavy focus on Swift during NFL broadcasts following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run, saying she was growing tired of the constant coverage and what it meant if Kansas City kept winning.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce -- Kissing After Super Bowl LVIII Win
Launch Gallery
Getty

During a 2024 episode of her podcast, "The Morning After," Kelly corrected her previous hatred and said "maybe I let jealously get the best of me" adding, "I watched my husband work his a-- off and all of these guys who work for the league work their a--es off and all of a sudden they're like the sideshow."

Celebrities Head to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
Launch Gallery
Big Celebs and Besties Head to Swift/Kelce Wedding Launch Gallery
Getty/Backgrid/The Image Direct

Despite those past remarks, Kelly was still welcomed into the couple’s star-studded celebration, where Swift and Kelce reportedly tied the knot in front of a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The decision to include her -- even after the public criticism -- is being viewed by some fans as either an olive branch or a surprising display of forgiveness from one of pop culture’s biggest power couples.

Bottom line … Kelly's remarks didn't "Ruin the Friendship" and T & T are not "Down Bad" over how KS used to view them.

Related articles