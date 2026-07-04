Taylor Swift Wedding Details: See Lavish Entrance into MSG, Gifts For Celebs, More

More and more details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's extravagant Madison Square Garden wedding are starting to be unveiled ... and now, we have a great shot of how the couple transformed the entrance to the venue, a wedding gift, and more.

Check it out -- fitness trainer Rob Jordan and his wife, Joann, shared a magical photo of themselves walking up the stairs into the iconic arena, hand-in-hand. As you can see, the carpet is a blush color, and the walls are covered with ceiling-to-floor drapes in light pink and white.

📸| A peak at the entrance for the guests! How stunning! pic.twitter.com/uKJV7T4ERx @swifferupdates

Joann explained in the comment section the photo was taken right before their phones got confiscated for the night.

And, country star Maren Morris gave Swifties the thrill of a lifetime when she showed them the white, lace handkerchief the couple gave to guests. As you can see, the dainty present was embroidered with the line “So it’s gonna be forever” from Taylor's "1989" hit "Blank Space," which Travis has said is his favorite song by her. Awww!

The handkerchief also featured the same "TT" logo that was seen on boxes guests carried away from the newlyweds' rehearsal dinner ... still unsure what present was enclosed.

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Fans have also gotten a few tidbits of knowledge from those around the couple, including Taylor Swift's aunt, who reported they "cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed" throughout their special day.

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Plus, the hosts of "Good Morning America" said Saturday morning the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker and NFL star wrote their own vows in "little books" ... with George Stephanopoulos raving the vows were "everything you would hope for. Real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving."

And of course, TMZ broke the news that Adam Sandler not only officiated the ceremony, but sang an original song to the bride and groom, which our sources described as humorous yet touching.

We also learned Jason and Kylie Kelce's kids served as flower girls and threw petals around Taylor as she walked down the aisle to Travis.

As for the following reception, TMZ was told guests had fun with some carnival games and grub from Tay's NYC fave, Zero Bond.