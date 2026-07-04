Taylor Swift's Aunt Has Loose Lips About Ceremony in Taxi Leaving MSG, On Video

Taylor Swift’s aunt has revealed some intimate details about the pop superstar's emotional wedding to Travis Kelce.

Check it out -- LBC News caught Aunt Robin heading out of Madison Square Garden Friday night ... and she was all smiles as she told the outlet, "They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed."

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She shared less detail when asked to describe the food served, simply stating there were "lots" ... but have no fear -- TMZ has you covered there. Our sources told us Taylor and Travis hired the exclusive club, Zero Bond, to cater their wedding ... and we know the high-end spot is one of Taylor's favorites.

We also broke the news that Adam Sandler not only officiated, but sang an original song to the bride and groom during the ceremony ... with our sources telling us it was humorous yet touching.

TMZ also first reported Jason and Kylie Kelce's kids were the flower girls, who threw petals around Taylor as she walked down the aisle.

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Meanwhile, the hosts of "Good Morning America" revealed the lovebirds wrote their own vows in "little books" ... with George Stephanopoulos gushing the vows were "everything you would hope for. Real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving."

Plus, a wedding guest was seen in a New York City taxi heading out of MSG ... seemingly joking to fans he got on stage to sing a few songs, and even told fans to hold their horses until they see the wedding "movie."

Now, there's no evidence he has insider knowledge ... but we did see some film release forms floating around the venue, revealing there would be cameras present -- just like every other all-out wedding that goes down.