Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Lena Dunham Reportedly Made NSFW Joke During Speech

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding seemingly went off without a hitch last night ... although the superstar's bestie Lena Dunham reportedly made a joke that left jaws on the floor.

The "Girls" creator hopped on the mic to honor Mrs. and Mr. Swift at one point Friday night, and according to Daily Mail, she joked during her speech that "American football is just straight guys reenacting gay porn."

According to the outlet's insider, the NSFW quip "divided" guests as "gasps and laughs" were heard directly after. But, the source says Taylor took no offense to the joke, and even called Lena a "genius" afterward.

TMZ has reached out to Lena's reps for comment ... so far, no word back.

We already told you some intimate details about Taylor's "I do's" to her NFL star husband as the celebrations were still underway -- Adam Sandler not only officiated, but sang the happy couple an original song about their love described as humorous yet touching.

TMZ's insider also said Jason and Kylie Kelce's kids were the flower girls, who threw petals around Taylor as she walked down the aisle. As we reported, Jason acted as Travis' Best Man, while Taylor's brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honor. The couple did not have traditional bridesmaids and groomsman.

TMZ's source told us the guests were kept entertained with carnival-like games and grub from Tay's fave spot, Zero Bond ... and the decor was "Alice in Wonderland" meets "Wizard of Oz."