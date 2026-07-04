Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding: MSG Reportedly Axes Employees Who Violated NDAs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding NDAs were serious business, and Madison Square Garden has reportedly fired any employees who violated the agreements.

This report comes from Bloomberg News reporter Myles Miller, who also confirmed TMZ's reporting that law enforcement had their phones confiscated upon entering the iconic venue. He said every person walking in had their phones taken and "no one" was allowed to enter the building ahead of the wedding.

TMZ has reached out to MSG for comment ... so far, no word back.

But, even with iron-clad NDAs and cell phones banned, TMZ was able to unlock some exciting details about the pop superstar and NFLer's ceremony and reception. We told you all about it -- Adam Sandler sang the pair an original song about their love while officiating their ceremony, where Jason and Kylie Kelce's kids acted as the flower girls.

After the ceremony, guests were treated to food from one of Tay's go-to NYC spots, Zero Bond, plus some carnival-like games to keep them entertained ... not that there would be any shortage of fun at the wedding of the century.

And we saw even more exiting MSG in the wee hours of Saturday morning.