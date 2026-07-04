Tate McRae Glued to Phone After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Device Ban

Tate McRae had the most relatable moment when she got her phone back after having it locked up for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding -- she was glued to it!

Check it out -- she was spotted in the back of a black SUV heading out of Madison Square Garden after celebrating the power couple's nuptials with a whole arena full of famous faces that included Tom Cruise, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, and more. This pop star is clearly focused on one thing and one thing only -- her phone!

It's no surprise, 'cause according to our sources, guests were forced to ditch their phones in order to enter MSG and watch the two say "I do" -- including members of the NYPD, which TMZ reported ahead of the special event.

But, that didn't stop TMZ from uncovering exciting details about Taylor and Travis' wedding -- we told you all about it ... Adam Sandler sang them an original song as he officiated the ceremony, while Jason and Kylie Kelce's daughters were the flower girls!

We were also told Tay and Trav had a greenhouse-like structure built for the venue, as well as a stunning garden to welcome guests in.

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And, Taylor's aunt just dropped some more lore about their wedding day ... revealing the couple cried, laughed, and danced during the night.