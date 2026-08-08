Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds All Smiles Month After Missing Taylor Swift Wedding

Blake Lively may have missed out on Taylor Swift's wedding ... but she's all smiles a month later, soaking up some quality time with Ryan Reynolds, their kids and a whole crew of friends.

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Blake shared a carousel of pics Friday from Wrexham AFC's July 29 match against Liverpool FC at Yankee Stadium ... showing her and Ryan grinning together, hanging with their four kids and posing with pals -- Ryan, of course, co-owns Wrexham with 'Always Sunny' star Rob McElhenney.

The actress called the game "one of the most surreal moments" of their journey with the club ... thanking the friends and family who've been along for the ride.

The happy family outing comes about a month after Blake was noticeably MIA from Taylor and Travis Kelce's massive July 3 wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden.

As we reported ... Blake wasn't invited following the fallout in her once-close friendship with Taylor, who got dragged into Blake's legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Taylor was subpoenaed before it was later withdrawn ... and sources told us she was frustrated about being pulled into the mess.