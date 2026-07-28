Justin Baldoni's Wife Emily Appears to Shade Blake Lively in Anniversary Post

Justin Baldoni's wife shared a snap of the couple's wedding day to celebrate their anniversary ... and his supporters sure seem to think she dunked on Blake Lively in the process.

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Decide for yourself ... Emily Baldoni's 13th anniversary pic shows Justin lifting her up during their wedding ceremony ... with the caption, "Marriage: still my favorite lift. 😜."

Might seem innocuous to some ... but to others, it was clearly shade at Blake ... because part of her sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin included Blake's trainer claiming Justin asked about the actress' weight because he had to lift Blake up in an "It Ends With Us" scene.

Doesn't really matter if Emily meant the diss ... Blake haters seized on the comment -- and celebrated what they thought was just the wittiest thing they'd ever seen.

As for Justin ... he likely needed the laugh because a judge on Monday ordered his Wayfarer Studios to cough up $171,616 to The New York Times in legal fees for his lawsuit against the newspaper. Remember, Justin alleged a NYT article over the drama on the "It Ends With Us" set was part of a smear campaign against him, but his suit was tossed out of court.