Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Casually Eating Lunch Hours Before Justin Baldoni Statement

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were seen dining together in Canada just hours before Justin Baldoni spoke out for the first time about the whole "It Ends With Us" scandal.

TMZ obtained photos of Blake and Ryan hanging out on Wednesday afternoon ... with the couple grabbing a late lunch on the rooftop of a Mexican restaurant.

Our sources say Ryan left the eatery first and walked to his vehicle parked in a lot nearby. Shortly thereafter, Blake exited the restaurant with two assistants and waved goodbye to staff before they went shopping in a boutique store.

At one point, we're told, Ryan joined the trio inside the store, and then they left minutes later, heading to the parking lot.

Play video content Video: Justin Baldoni Breaks Silence on Blake Lively Legal Battle Instagram/@justinbaldoni

Several hours after that, Justin Baldoni posted a video statement addressing the fallout from Blake's sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit stemming from their 2024 film, "It Ends With Us."

Sitting alongside his wife Emily, the pair said they endured two years of pain and injustice, but they stayed quiet until now to let the legal process play out.

Emily also took a dig at Blake, saying the actress "disguised" her lawsuit as a fight for women, a clear reference to the judge throwing out Blake's sexual harassment allegation against Emily's husband, who was the director of the movie.