Justin Baldoni Breaks Silence on Blake Lively Legal Saga

Play video content Video: Justin Baldoni Breaks Silence on Blake Lively Legal Battle Instagram/@justinbaldoni

Justin Baldoni is breaking his silence on his drawn-out legal war with Blake Lively ... and it all boiled down to one word for the filmmaker ... "Injustice."

The "It Ends With Us" director -- appearing alongside his wife, Emily -- says he was the one wronged in the whole saga, not Blake ... describing the fallout from her sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit over their 2024 film as an "injustice."

Justin says he and Emily intentionally stayed quiet throughout the legal battle because they didn't want to "add to the noise" ... saying too many "untruthful" things had been spoken over the last two years and they wanted to let the justice system run its course.

Emily says the legal battle traumatized their family ... saying they still can't understand how it happened, calling it "disguised as a fight for women."

Justin says he and Emily are now focused on healing, acknowledging the process hasn't been linear as they've worked to figure out what truly matters -- their children, family, friends, community and faith.

The couple repeatedly thanked supporters who stood by them, with Justin crediting those who "trusted" their intuition and prayed for them, saying they feel deeply loved as they continue healing with their family.

As you know ... Justin countersued Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defamation and extortion -- a suit that was thrown out by the judge.

As TMZ reported ... a federal judge granted Blake a partial victory last month in a legal motion that followed her settlement with Justin's production company, granting her attorneys fees -- but denying her request for additional financial penalties.