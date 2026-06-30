Blake Lively Asks for Nearly $8M in Attorneys' Fees, Court Costs From Baldoni and Wayfarer

Blake Lively wants Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer to be on the hook for just north of $8 million in attorneys' fees and court costs after his defamation lawsuit against her was tossed out ... TMZ has learned.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the "It Ends With Us" star requests a judge grant her $7,495,526.87 in attorneys’ fees she incurred in fighting his lawsuit, plus $539,514.01 in court costs and expenses incurred while defending herself.

As we told you, Justin's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake was tossed out ... and a judge recently ruled Justin would need to cover her legal bills, although Blake was turned down in her attempt to get other damages in the case.

And, as you know, Blake's win on the legal fees comes after she and Justin settled their years-long legal battle in May ... just before the trial was set to begin on her claims of breach of contract and retaliation.

You may recall, Blake claimed she'd lost millions as a result of an alleged smear campaign engineered by Justin and his team during the fallout from their film ... and she also made claims of sexual harassment. But most of her claims were ultimately dismissed, aside from the breach of contract and retaliation.

Now, the court just needs to wrap up these loose ends ... and it will be interesting to see if Justin and Wayfarer end up cutting Blake a fat check.