Justin Baldoni's 'Jane the Virgin' Costars Send Love After He Speaks Out On Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni just got a whole bunch of love sent his way by his "Jane the Virgin" costars after he broke his silence on his nasty legal battle with Blake Lively.

Check it out -- after Justin and his wife, Emily Baldoni, addressed the end of the years-long legal battle with a video statement on Instagram, Gina Rodriguez commented on the post, saying ... "♥️ love you friends. Por vida."

Their costar Brett Dier added, "I love you guys ❤️❤️."

Justin and Emily broke their silence on the Blake saga Wednesday ... with Justin saying it all boiled down to one thing ... "injustice."

While they did not address any specific details, Justin and Emily said the last 2 years have taken a huge toll on them emotionally, and they're focusing on healing.

Play video content Video: Justin Baldoni Breaks Silence on Blake Lively Legal Battle Instagram/@justinbaldoni

Justin said he was the one who was wronged in the saga ... not Blake.

Emily said the legal war traumatized their family.

As we told you, Justin and Blake wrapped up their nasty legal battle in May ... settling their issues stemming from their 2024 film "It Ends with Us." Blake sued Justin and his production company for creating a hostile work environment and allowing sexual harassment on set, as well as creating a smear campaign against her. Justin, on the other hand, sued for defamation.