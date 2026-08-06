Blake Lively Faces New Deposition Fight With Justin Baldoni's Crisis PR Specialist

In Court, It Never Ends With Us!!!

Blake Lively wants Jed Wallace to pay her legal bills after getting his defamation lawsuit tossed ... but he wants her to answer some questions under oath before she gets a dime.

Wallace -- a crisis PR specialist who worked with Justin Baldoni's team during his battle with Blake -- filed new docs, obtained by TMZ, asking a Texas judge to force the actress to sit for a deposition.

According to the docs, the questioning would be limited to Blake's request for attorneys' fees and damages.

Specifically, Wallace wants to probe whether she acted with malice when she made sexual harassment allegations involving him and his company, Street Relations Inc. -- and he says he has a right to do so because it's a relevant issue when it comes to hitting him with the tab for her legal bills.

Wallace claims Blake has not followed the legal process and was a no-show to her deposition.

But Blake's lawyers tell TMZ ... "Jed Wallace already took Ms. Lively's deposition. His case was dismissed. Ms. Lively won. This is yet another desperate, meritless attempt by Wallace to go after Ms. Lively out of fear that he may face the same kind of fee award that Ms. Lively won from Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios in New York."

You'll recall ... Wallace sued Blake for defamation in Texas over those prior allegations, but the case was dismissed because the court found it didn't have jurisdiction over her.

Blake later asked Wallace to pay roughly $800K in attorneys' fees, plus additional fees, costs and damages. Wallace argues if Blake wants that money, he should get to question her about what she knew and believed when she made the allegations.