'Call of Duty' Creator Vince Zampella's Cause of Death Revealed

Vincent Zampella died from burns and smoke inhalation after being trapped inside his burning car ... TMZ has learned.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner says the "Call of Duty" creator suffered thermal injuries and smoke inhalation, with blunt trauma also listed as a significant condition. His death was ruled accidental.

As we reported ... Zampella was killed in December 2025 in a single car crash along the Angeles Crest Highway.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the wreck happened when a red Ferrari heading southbound veered off the roadway, slammed into a concrete barrier, and burst into flames.

Authorities say Zampella was trapped in the driver's seat as the fire engulfed the vehicle.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the moments before impact ... the Ferrari speeds out of a tunnel, appears to lose control, and skids into roadside barriers before erupting into a fireball.

Skid marks are visible across the roadway ... a stretch known for high speed driving and bystanders can be seen rushing in, pulling at least one victim away from the burning wreckage.

Investigators have not officially determined the cause of the crash, though the footage suggests speed may have been a factor.

Zampella was the head of Respawn Entertainment and former CEO of Infinity Ward, the studio behind the hugely popular "Call of Duty" franchise.

Zampella was 55.