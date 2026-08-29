NYPD Patrol Car Goes Up in Flames After BMW Crash in The Bronx: Video

Play video content Video: NYPD Car Fire FreedomNews TV

A teenager driving a BMW plowed into an NYPD patrol car, causing it to overturn and catch on fire -- police say -- and the aftermath of the insane crash was all caught on video.

The New York Police Department tells us the fiery incident went down in the wee hours Friday in The Bronx, New York, where 19-year-old Gamal Ali was behind the wheel of the burgundy BMW driving along with Bruckner Expressway right behind the police cruiser.

Suddenly, Ali slammed into the rear of the cop car, which flipped over, but somehow ended up back on its wheels, according to police.

The cop car also went up in flames -- but, thankfully, the two officers inside managed to jump out before they were seriously injured, police said. Check out the video, it's totally wild with the flames shooting out of the burning carcas of the patrol car.

The New York Fire Department tells us sixteen firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the flames.

Police say the two officers were taken to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.