Mamdani's Wife Snubbed by NYPD Over Security Detail For Middle East Trip

Update

9:24 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the mayor tells TMZ … "There was a miscommunication. She has not taken that trip. When she takes that trip, it will be without any NYPD detail."

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is not on the same page with the NYPD when it comes to a security detail for his wife during her upcoming Middle East trip ... because it's NOT happening.

Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, wanted cops to escort her around Syria and Lebanon next month, but an NYPD spokesperson tells TMZ ... "The NYPD does not send officers to countries with level four travel advisories for discretionary reasons not linked to investigative work."

That sounds like news to Mamdani ... because on Monday his office told the New York Post, "Upon the strong recommendation of the NYPD, the First Lady's security detail will be joining her when she travels to visit family in Syria and Lebanon."

Her trip begins September 20 ... and both countries are on the State Department's "Do Not Travel" list.

Despite Mamdani's earlier prediction, it looks like his wife will have to splurge for her own private security ... because NYPD is refusing to play ball.

One source told The Post that Rama -- who is a "private person" -- specifically asked for NYPD security after returning from a different overseas trip with no security.