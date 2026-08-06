Zohran Mamdani Drowned Out by Boos During Staten Island NYPD Event

Zohran Mamdani got a brutally blunt message from Staten Islanders ... the NYC mayor was drowned out by boos at an NYPD event ... and barely lasted a minute at the mic.

Mamdani showed up for a National Night Out Against Crime event, where roughly 3,500 people gathered Tuesday night ... and the welcome was anything but warm.

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Video shows boos erupting as Hizzoner approached the podium ... with some people hurling profanities, telling him to leave and giving him a thumbs-down.

Mamdani powered through long enough to wish everyone a "Happy Night Out Against Crime" ... but his remarks were over in less than a minute before he stepped away from the podium.

The hostile reception apparently didn't send Mamdani packing altogether ... he reportedly stuck around briefly afterward to pose for photos with attendees.

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It was quite the change of scenery for the mayor, who appeared alongside NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch at National Night Out events in Brooklyn and Harlem earlier that same evening ... where he praised cops for helping drive down crime.

Then again ... Staten Island has never exactly been Mamdani country ... it was the only borough he lost in the 2025 mayoral election, where he took just 23% of the vote.

Worth noting, Italians make up over a third of Staten Island's population -- and Mamdani ruffled some feathers when he excluded New York's "Little Italy" neighborhood from his "Immigrant Enclaves" map earlier this summer ... Mama Mia!

Mamdani promised to add the neighborhood to the map in July, but it may have been too little too late.