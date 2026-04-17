Zohran Mamdani Still Earns Royalties From Rap Career

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's rap career is all about the Benjamins ... about 16 of them -- because that's approximately what he made from royalties on his music last year.

The NYC mayor's tax filings are obviously public record ... and, he reported $1,643 in music royalties he made from songs he released as "Young Cardamom," which he called himself back in the day.

This is $376 more than he made from his music in 2024 ... almost certainly helped by his campaign for mayor -- though he probably shouldn't quit his day job to go after artistic pursuits again.

Mamdani spoke to the press about his tax filings Thursday ... and told reporters New Yorkers should head on over to Spotify if they want to put a few extra bucks in his pocket.

He added, "A lot of people say they’re listening. They’re not listening.” Sure, but you know what they say Mr. Mayor -- Mo Money, Mo Mayoral Problems.

As for the rest of his tax filing ... Mayor Mamdani made $131,296 as a member of the New York State Assembly. His wife, Rama Duwaji, reported $10,010 for graphic design work. That's a total reported income of about $145K.