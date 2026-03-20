NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Wife Axes X Account After Controversial Posts Resurface

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, has deactivated an old X account ... after a series of posts in which she criticized Israel and praised Palestinian terrorists resurfaced.

Rama's account reportedly came down Thursday ... just one day after the Washington Free Beacon claimed to have her old posts -- including one in which she quoted Leila Khaled, a Palestinian woman who hijacked two planes more than 50 years ago.

According to the outlet, over on her Tumblr account, Rama called Israel a "genocidal state" ... and shared photos of Palestinian revolutionaries from throughout the years.

Another alleged social media post the Washington Free Beacon apparently found shows New York City's First Lady using the n-word.

The outlet reported she also blasted the United States military via Tumblr ... writing, "*taps mic* American soldiers fighting in imperialist wars are not brave nor are they fighting for anyone's freedom. They are mercilessly slaughtering 3rd world civilians and fighting to maintain American hegemony. That is all, thank you! *drops mic*."

Mayor Mamdani defended his wife last week during a press conference after she liked several anti-Israel posts about October 7, 2023 ... telling reporters she's a private citizen who has never held any position in his administration.