President Trump Hosts NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani at White House

President Trump's capping his week by playing host yet again at the White House ... this time his guest is New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani.

While Trump and Mamdani, a registered Democrat and self-identified democratic socialist, have a lot of political differences, they mostly focused on shared interests in what they both called a great meeting ... telling reporters they're laser-focused on bringing down the cost of living in the Big Apple.

Trump and Mamdani were cordial and complementary, and Trump said he thinks Mamdani has a chance to make NYC great again and said the federal government would do what it can to help ... without getting into specifics.

Mamdani cruised to victory a couple weeks ago in the NYC mayoral race ... he'll be the first Muslim mayor of the Big Apple, Trump's home town.

In his victory speech, Mamdani vowed to stand up to Trump ... telling his supporters, "If any city can show a nation how to stop Donald Trump, it is the city that gave rise to him."

Trump's repeatedly labeled Mamdani a communist, including in his announcement of the White House meeting ... Mamdani is the one who reached out to Trump to ask for a meeting. Mamdani says he wants to "speak plainly" to Trump about New Yorkers' concerns.

Reporters tried to bait Trump and Mamdani into saying something bad about each other, but they didn't bite ... and when Mamdani was asked if Trump was a fascist, Trump jumped in to pat Mamdani on the arm and told him to just say yes instead of trying to explain.