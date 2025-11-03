NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Dances to 'Not Like Us' at New York Bar

... Partying All the Way Through to the Polls!!!

Zohran Mamdani’s out there hustling for votes and vibes ... his campaign just hit a whole new tempo, proving he's got rhythm and some serious strategy on the trail.

Check it out ... Mamdani was feeling Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" at a NYC club Sunday night, and there was no fake flex here -- the man was in the DJ booth, hand in the air, vibing like he just dropped the track himself.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Zohran was living it up so hard, Drake probably felt a chill. No question where ZM's musical loyalties lie ... he’s clearly Team Kendrick, and he’s not hiding it.

The Democrat’s been on his grind -- hitting every NYC bar in sight, even popping into a gay bar during the early hours of the weekend to snag last-minute votes.