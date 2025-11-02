New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Campaigns at NYC Gay Bar

Play video content X/@mattxiv

Zohran Mamdani's using every hour he's got before Tuesday's New York City mayoral election to make an impact on voters ... showing up to a gay bar at 1 AM for some last-minute campaigning.

The Democrat pulled up to Papi Juice -- an art and music collective aimed at celebrating queer and trans people ... grabbing a microphone and speaking to his fellow New Yorkers from the DJ booth.

Play video content Instagram/@papiijuicebk

In the clip, Mamdani asks the crowd if they're ready to defeat Andrew Cuomo ... and, he receives a resounding "yes" from them -- before rattling off a few high-priority points on his agenda which the crowd also seems excited for.

Mamdani's clearly a crowd favorite here ... every different angle shows excited faces -- many in disbelief that the favorite to become 111th mayor in the city's history was there.

Mamdani took selfies with some of the patrons of the event ... many of whom dressed in fun costumes -- Papi Juice's Halloween bash was yesterday.

Zohran is the runaway favorite to win the election ... just take a look at the New York Times which has aggregated a series of polls on the site -- many of which show Mamdani up by double digits in the polls.

Mayor Eric Adams -- who dropped out of the race at the end of September -- has backed former Governor Andrew Cuomo ... though, given the controversy still surrounding him regarding his now dismissed federal trial, it appears the endorsement failed to move the needle.