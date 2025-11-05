Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Vows to "Stop" Trump During Victory Speech

NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Hey Trump, I Have Four Words For You!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Zohran Mamdani made history Tuesday night, becoming the first Muslim mayor of New York City -- and his first order of business was going after his nemesis, President Trump!

The democratic socialist breezed to victory over his closest opponent, Andrew Cuomo, in the NYC mayoral race -- then took the stage at the Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, delivering a 20-minute speech celebrating his big win, and vowed to stop Trump once and for all.

Standing at a podium flanked by his wife, Rama Duwaji, Mamdani told his huge crowd of supporters, "If any city can show a nation how to stop Donald Trump, it is the city that gave rise to him." Trump, of course, was born and raised in Queens -- and spent much of his life building his real estate empire in Manhattan.

But Mamdani wasn't done yet ... the mayor-elect then gave Trump a direct order, stating, "Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up!"

Trump later hopped on Truth Social to fire back at Mamdani with a one-line response ... "AND SO IT BEGINS!" As everyone knows, DT is no fan of Mamdani -- their political views couldn't be father apart -- and he's repeatedly labeled the new mayor a communist.

Now, the two leaders appear to be on a collision course.