Explosion Outside NYC Federal Building Leads to Suspect Takedown, on Video

Play video content Video: Suspect Taken Down After Explosion Outside NYC Federal Building FreedomNews.TV

An explosion rocked the sidewalk outside a major New York City federal building Monday morning ... and officers wasted no time taking down a suspect.

Check out the video ... the explosive device erupts outside 26 Federal Plaza around 8:30 AM -- unleashing a thick cloud of white smoke as people scramble for cover and officers race out of the building, some with their guns drawn.

JUST IN: Explosive Device Detonated Outside Federal Plaza in NYC—Suspect in Custody



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The footage shows agents charging toward the smoking sidewalk before several of them surround a man and wrestle him to the ground.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... an individual deployed an incendiary device outside the federal building. The person was taken into custody, and the FBI's New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident.

The aftermath shows officers directing people away from the scene and securing the perimeter as the smoke begins to clear.

The building was evacuated, and the surrounding sidewalk was closed off while authorities investigated.

It's unclear what type of device was used ... an no word on a motive here.