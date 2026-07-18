Dash and Body Cam Footage Captures Wild L.A. Police Chase Ending in Shooting

Play video content Video: New Video Shows Wild L.A. Police Chase Ending in Shooting Los Angeles Police Department

A shocking car chase in Los Angeles ended in a gunfight between LAPD officers and a suspect ... and the whole thing was caught on body cam and dashcam video.

The incident took place on a sunny L.A. afternoon on June 9 in the east Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights ... kicking off when officers sidled up next to a truck -- and the driver gunned it out of there.

Cops chased the truck onto the freeway and then through several neighborhoods ... before it slammed into a hill -- and a man jumped out and started running down the block.

Two officers hopped out and started chasing the man on foot ... while other cop cars followed him -- until the suspect pulled out what appeared to be a gun from his waistband.

A few gunshots can be heard at first ... before a cacophony of gunfire responds -- the suspect then falls to the ground, apparently shot by the officers.

The suspect -- Marco Flores -- allegedly shot an officer ... though the cop's Kevlar vest saved his life, according to LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. Flores was in critical condition after the shooting but survived.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.