Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo Pulled Over on Video, Cop Lets Him Go After He Says Name

Play video content Video: Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo Pulled Over on Video, Officer Lets Him Go After Learning His Identity Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo's traffic stop ended almost as quickly as it began ... after he identified himself by name and the officer let him drive off with nothing more than a warning ... and the police interaction is all on video.

Check out the body cam footage ... the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer walks up to Lombardo's pickup after pulling him over in May for allegedly rolling through a red light while making a right turn.

The exchange is over in a flash ... Lombardo identifies himself, the officer says he already knows exactly who's behind the wheel, and moments later the governor's back on the road. No license request. No citation. Just a roughly 15-second stop before he's sent on his way.

Lombardo -- who served as Las Vegas sheriff for eight years before becoming Nevada governor -- was pulled over May 15 while driving with his wife, Donna, to the airport. His campaign said the governor fully cooperated with the stop and praised the officer's professionalism.

Police haven't explained why no citation was issued, though law enforcement officials told the Associated Press it's common for officers to issue warnings instead of tickets for minor traffic violations.