Play video content Video: Video Shows Attempted Murder Suspect Leading Cops On Car Chase Through Golf Course Ben from @highlandthrowbacks

A suspect in an attempted murder case in Ohio tried to make a quick getaway from cops ... driving through a freaking golf course ... and it's all on video.

Shocking footage shows a van weaving in and out of trees, driving over fairways, and slicing through the rough ... pedal to the medal as cops -- with sirens blaring -- chase after the vehicle.

People on golf carts filmed as the police pursuit played through ... definitely screwing up a few relaxing tee times on the links.

According to ABC 5 in Cleveland, the police chase kicked off at 3:20 PM local time Tuesday when cops were told to look out for a gray Kia Telluride driven by 39-year-old Julius Edwards.

The report states cops found Edwards driving the car around 7:30 PM, at which time they tried to make a traffic stop. Edwards allegedly took off instead of pulling over.

ABC 5 reports that the Ohio State Highway Police says Edwards failed to stop at a red light during the chase, which resulted in a devastating crash and multiple injuries.

Edwards then allegedly hopped out of his car and started running ... before allegedly firing at the officer chasing him. He allegedly hijacked another vehicle and drove through the golf course.

Ultimately, Edwards crashed the second vehicle as well ... slamming into a police car -- before being subdued by officers.