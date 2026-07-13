Body Cam Video Shows Cops Chase Attempted Murder Suspect Through Ohio Golf Course

Play video content Video: Body Cam Shows Cops Chasing Attempted Murder Suspect Across Ohio Golf Course Ohio State Highway Patrol

There was a lot more "get on the ground" than "fore" being yelled at the Ohio golf course where Julius Edwards -- a suspect in an attempted murder case -- tried to escape cops ... and the wild car chase is all on police video.

Check out the body cam footage ... cops pursue Edwards in a high-speed chase past tons of shocked golfers ... and it ends with a horrible collision. The attempted murder suspect then flees on foot ... with the cops hot on his tail.

As officers chase him down, one cop is head yelling, "He's a got a gun ... somebody go lethal!!!"

The drama ends in an arrest ... but only after the suspect caused a crash with multiple injuries, allegedly fired at an officer, and hijacked another vehicle.

Play video content Video: Video Shows Attempted Murder Suspect Leading Cops On Car Chase Through Golf Course Ben from @highlandthrowbacks

As he drives through the golf course, Edwards weaves through trees and mostly sticks to the cart path ... until he tears through a putting green and exits into a neighborhood, where he rams a police car and runs for his life before getting busted on someone's lawn.

Cops say Edwards admitted to stabbing a woman and trying to kill her.