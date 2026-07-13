Body Cam Video Shows Cops Chase Attempted Murder Suspect Through Ohio Golf Course
Ohio Attempted Murder Suspect Body Cam From Police Pursuit Thru Golf Course
There was a lot more "get on the ground" than "fore" being yelled at the Ohio golf course where Julius Edwards -- a suspect in an attempted murder case -- tried to escape cops ... and the wild car chase is all on police video.
Check out the body cam footage ... cops pursue Edwards in a high-speed chase past tons of shocked golfers ... and it ends with a horrible collision. The attempted murder suspect then flees on foot ... with the cops hot on his tail.
As officers chase him down, one cop is head yelling, "He's a got a gun ... somebody go lethal!!!"
The drama ends in an arrest ... but only after the suspect caused a crash with multiple injuries, allegedly fired at an officer, and hijacked another vehicle.
As he drives through the golf course, Edwards weaves through trees and mostly sticks to the cart path ... until he tears through a putting green and exits into a neighborhood, where he rams a police car and runs for his life before getting busted on someone's lawn.
Cops say Edwards admitted to stabbing a woman and trying to kill her.
Edwards is now in police custody.