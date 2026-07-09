Police Bodycam Shows Brooklyn Bridge Rescue

Play video content Video: Police Bodycam Footage Shows High-Stakes Brooklyn Bridge Rescue

Dramatic bodycam video shows NYPD rescuing the distressed woman who scaled the Brooklyn Bridge and threatened to jump.

In the footage, the officer tells the woman ... "I want to help you, that's why I'm up here right now ... the strongest thing you can do right now is accept help."

Play video content Video: Distressed Woman Saved By NYPD Officers After Climbing Brooklyn Bridge Getty

Their conversation continued for nearly an hour before the NYPD's Emergency Service Unit was able to pull her back from the edge of the bridge's support beam and bring her to safety.

After being rescued from the bridge, the woman then agrees to be transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The NYPD tells TMZ ... the woman was not arrested or charged with a crime.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch posted the bodycam footage on X to congratulate and praise the NYPD for their "care, courage, and compassion."