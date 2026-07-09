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Police Bodycam Shows Brooklyn Bridge Rescue

NYPD Bodycam Of Rescue After Woman Threatened to Jump Off Brooklyn Bridge

By TMZ Staff
Published
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HEROIC SAVE
Video: Police Bodycam Footage Shows High-Stakes Brooklyn Bridge Rescue

Dramatic bodycam video shows NYPD rescuing the distressed woman who scaled the Brooklyn Bridge and threatened to jump.

In the footage, the officer tells the woman ... "I want to help you, that's why I'm up here right now ... the strongest thing you can do right now is accept help."

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TO THE RESCUE!
Video: Distressed Woman Saved By NYPD Officers After Climbing Brooklyn Bridge
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Their conversation continued for nearly an hour before the NYPD's Emergency Service Unit was able to pull her back from the edge of the bridge's support beam and bring her to safety.

After being rescued from the bridge, the woman then agrees to be transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

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The NYPD tells TMZ ... the woman was not arrested or charged with a crime.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch posted the bodycam footage on X to congratulate and praise the NYPD for their "care, courage, and compassion."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

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