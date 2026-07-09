Man Dressed As Bong Crashes New Jersey Township Committee Meeting

A township committee meeting in New Jersey got a little lit on Tuesday ... when a man dressed as a bong decided to crash it ... and his prank is on video

The man -- who goes by Bongholeo -- wore a giant purple bong costume as he approached the podium for his turn to speak ... spelling out his name and introducing his son, Bongholito.

He then proceeded to bust out a parody of Lizzo's "About Damn Time," singing ... "It's big bong o'clock / yeah, it's hit thirty."

Only one person in the audience seemed even remotely amused as Bongholeo went on for a full three and a half minutes. It seems the song was all Bongholeo wanted out of the meeting ... because he left the podium once it finished.

And this isn't Bongholeo's first appearance ... back in October 2024, he was kicked out of an Edison council meeting after criticizing the panel.