UPS Driver Hits Dog With Package, Tries to Fight Owner on Video

Here's what brown can do for you ... and it's ugly ... a UPS delivery person was caught on camera chucking a package at a dog and trying to fight the pet's owner ... and TMZ has learned UPS is taking action against the driver.

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A viral video from a Ring camera shows the driver forcefully throw a big a package at the pup on Tuesday, hitting the pooch right in the face.

As the driver walks away you hear someone say, "Now what?"

When the dog owner comes over, the delivery person throws down his hat and glasses, saying "Come on, let's go," ... before putting his fists up like he's ready to fight.

You can hear them yelling at each other before the camera cuts, but it doesn't look like the owner is itching to throw down.

UPS tells TMZ in a statement ... "We’re aware of the video. We have taken appropriate action with our driver and also have followed up with our customer."