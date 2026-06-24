Amazon Delivery Person Drives Car Over Front Lawn to Deliver Package, On Video

Play video content Video: Amazon Driver Ruins Fresh Lawn Elisha Magill via Storyful

This Amazon delivery wasn't exactly Prime service ... unless driving over a customer's neatly manicured front lawn is now part of the membership perks.

Footage out of Corydon, Indiana, shows an Amazon delivery driver completely bypassing the driveway and instead taking a direct route straight across a freshly cut lawn to the front porch, leaving huge tire tracks carved through the well-manicured grass.

What's even wilder is how unfazed the driver appears -- casually hopping out, dropping off the package at the front door, then reversing right back across the lawn like it's no big deal.

The homeowners say they were stunned when they reviewed their security footage and discovered exactly what caused the damage.

Amazon spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett tells TMZ ... "We hold delivery partners to high standards, and the actions shown in this video are clearly unacceptable. We've connected with the customer to make things right, and the delivery partner is no longer delivering Amazon packages."