Dad Confronted For Taking Daughters Into Women’s Restroom Talks Viral Reaction

Play video content Video: Dad Goes Viral for Taking Daughters to Women's Restroom

Tyler Brodsky went viral for trying to help his young girls in a gas station bathroom when another dude lost his mind and called the freaking cops ... and now the dad's hoping the ridiculous situation starts a larger conversation.

Here's the deal ... Tyler started filming an irate customer when the man confronted him in an Alabama QuikTrip gas station because the dude's daughter needed to use the bathroom, and he was mad a man was in the ladies' room.

Tyler tells TMZ ... he's shocked the video went viral ... but the situation is one many solo girl dads find themselves in when the little ladies need to do their business. And he makes it clear to us ... the bathroom was empty when the three went in. So, WTF?!

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The point of the video was to call out the man's aggression and also show how well the store manager handled the situation ... but now that the clip has gone viral -- Tyler says he hopes people will just leave his confronter alone, adding he doesn't want the dude to be harassed or threatened.

And yes, the cops did show up ... and told Tyler he did nothing wrong, explaining to the irate man that a dad taking his girls into the men's room could be just as offensive to some.