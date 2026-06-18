Mississippi Man Who Confronted Dad with Daughters in Bathroom Loses Realtor Gig

Play video content Video: Dad Goes Viral for Taking Daughters to Women's Restroom TikTok/@tylerbrodsky2

The Mississippi man who called police on a father trying to help his young girls in a women's gas station restroom has gone viral -- and it just cost him his realtor gig, TMZ has learned.

A rep with his real estate agency tells TMZ ... the man was an independent contractor and licensed realtor on a trip not affiliated with the company ... and since the bathroom video made national headlines ... the company decided to no longer use his services -- because their “values” don't align.

TMZ was first to report ... Tyler Brodsky was shocked when his video went viral ... recording the confrontation with the pissed-off man at an Alabama QuikTrip gas station -- because his wife needed to use the women's room, but Tyler was in there trying to help his young girls. The man even called the cops over the situation ... which resulted in nothing for Tyler.

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Tyler told us ... the situation is one many solo girl dads find themselves in when the little ladies need to do their business -- and made it clear the bathroom was empty when the three entered.

The dad hoped the video would start a larger conversation about the bathroom situation for solo parents ... and told TMZ he didn't want the other man harassed or threatened -- but internet sleuths found him and dragged him. As of Thursday, Tyler has yet to hear from the man for a possible apology.