Offset Confronts Driver Who Allegedly Manhandled Women, Monaco Showdown on Video

Play video content Video: Offset Erupts During Confrontation With Driver Over Alleged Treatment of Women TMZ.com

Offset nearly came to blows in Monaco ... going off on a driver he claims put hands on women during a chaotic street confrontation caught on video.

TMZ obtained footage from Offset's heated outburst Monday ... and as you can see, the rapper is visibly furious as he squares up with a chauffer outside a black van, repeatedly calling him a "bitch" and accusing him of grabbing women by the neck.

At one point, Offset is overheard warning the guy that if he touches another woman, he'll beat him up himself.

According to people at the scene, the incident went down around 9:37 AM local time in Monaco ... just one day after the city wrapped up its star-studded Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.

Sources tell TMZ ... the driver was manhandling women aggressively, pulling their hair and trying to get them out of his car.

We're told Offset was upset at how the women were being treated and was simply standing up for them ... and our sources say multiple people witnesses the driver put hands on the ladies.

In the video, Offset can be heard shouting ... "You touchin' women. You puttin' your hands on women, you a bitch."

Offset then doubles down on the allegation, claiming ... "He's grabbing women by their neck. He's grabbing the girls by their neck. I don't give a f***."

There's a handful of women visible later in the clip, with several people crowding around the vehicle as tensions boil over. The situation escalates even further when a man wearing only a towel appears to throw the driver to the ground.

The video ends before any punches are thrown, but Offset leaves no doubt where he stands ... warning the man, "If he grab one more girl like that, I'mma beat him the f*** up."