Offset Talking About Being Shot, Compares Himself to 'Energizer Bunny'
Offset I Had To Keep Pushing After Being Shot
Published
Offset is shaking off a brush with death ... saying he's back on the grind after getting shot.
The rapper sat down with Andy Bachman on the "Creators Inc. Podcast" and they talked about his recent shooting incident in Florida.
Offset did the interview in Los Angeles ... and he's also done a concert since the shooting ... and he explained how it was no big deal for him to get back to regular life.
We broke the story ... Offset was shot earlier this month outside a casino. On the podcast, he says he was shot in the hip.
Offset was hooked up to an I.V. drip while doing the podcast ... and it sounds like this was filmed a week after the shooting.
Bottom line for Offset ... people get shot every day, and life goes on.