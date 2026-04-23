Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Offset Talking About Being Shot, Compares Himself to 'Energizer Bunny'

Offset I Had To Keep Pushing After Being Shot

By TMZ Staff
Published
offset-kal-04-23-2026
GOTTA KEEP GRINDIN'
Video: Offset Talks About Being Shot in Past Incident
Creators Inc

Offset is shaking off a brush with death ... saying he's back on the grind after getting shot.

The rapper sat down with Andy Bachman on the "Creators Inc. Podcast" and they talked about his recent shooting incident in Florida.

041426_tmz_tv_offset_kal
THE SHOW MUST GO ON!!!
Video: Offset Takes the Stage for First Time Since Shooting | TMZ TV
TMZ.com

Offset did the interview in Los Angeles ... and he's also done a concert since the shooting ... and he explained how it was no big deal for him to get back to regular life.

We broke the story ... Offset was shot earlier this month outside a casino. On the podcast, he says he was shot in the hip.

Offset Shooting In Miami Crime Scene Photos
Launch Gallery
The Crime Scene Launch Gallery
FBI Miami

Offset was hooked up to an I.V. drip while doing the podcast ... and it sounds like this was filmed a week after the shooting.

Bottom line for Offset ... people get shot every day, and life goes on.

Related articles