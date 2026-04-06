Offset Shot Near Florida Casino

Offset ... the former Migos rapper was shot near a popular casino in Florida.

A rep for the rapper confirms to TMZ ... Offset was shot Monday near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL.

Per the spokesperson, Offset is "fine" and "is currently at the hospital receiving medical care."

The rep added, "He is stable and being closely monitored.”

A rep for the Seminole County Police tells TMZ, "We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood."

The rep added, "Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal."