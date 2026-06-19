Man Who Confronted Dad With Daughters in Bathroom In Viral Video Won't Be Arrested, Cited

The Mississippi man who got into it with a dad over bringing his two girls into a women's bathroom may have lost his job ... but he's not going to be arrested or cited by the police, TMZ has learned.

In fact, everyone involved in the heated incident this week at a QuikTrip in Alabama is NOT in trouble with the law, according to police in Pell City.

Play video content Video: Dad Goes Viral for Taking Daughters to Women's Restroom TikTok/@tylerbrodsky2

Pell City Police Chief Justin Cooper tells TMZ ... the two men were involved in an unfortunate incident, but there was no malice shown by either person, and no crime was committed.

As we first reported ... Tyler Brodsky brought his two young girls into the women's restroom at the QuikTrip gas station and was confronted by an angry man whose wife needed to use the facilities. She wouldn't go inside because Brodsky was there with his daughters.

Police were called as the situation escalated, and Brodsky recorded it all with his phone camera and later posted the video on social media, which went viral.

Chief Cooper said the QuikTrip employees asked the angry man to leave in order to deescalate the situation and he took off with his wife.