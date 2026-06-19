Tom Hanks Mocks MS Now Ratings During Interview With Reporter

Play video content Video: Tom Hanks Takes Jab at MSNBC Ratings MSNOW

Tom Hanks took a major shot at MS Now's ratings during an on-camera interview with one of the station's correspondents ... who, to his credit, took it all in stride.

The embarrassing moment was captured on national TV after MS NOW journalist Jacob Soboroff, mic in hand, approached the Oscar-winning actor at Thursday's opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

Check out the clip ... Soboroff tries to introduce himself, but Tom quickly cuts him off, already knowing who he works for before unloading on the network. In a taunting tone, Tom asks Soboroff, "What can I do for the 800 people watching MS NOW?"

Ouch! But Soboroff doesn't let the comment rattle him and he politely continues the convo.

Tom doesn't let up, though, throwing some more jabs at the network. Watch the full clip for Tom's digs ... and Soboroff's unflappable reactions.

As for the event, Barack Obama was the keynote speaker at the opening of his presidential library, along with his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama.