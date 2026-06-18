Christina Aguilera Sings at Obama Presidential Center Opening, on Video

Play video content Video: Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera owned the stage for the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center, ... putting on a powerhouse performance fit for a former president.

Xtina brought the house down in Chicago on Thursday, with a rousing rendition of "What a Wonderful World," showing off her impressive vocals and stage presence.

She stunned in a glittery, ruched dress as Barack Obama, Michelle, and a bunch of other celebs and political figures hung on her every note.