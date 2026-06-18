Christina Aguilera Sings at Obama Presidential Center Opening, on Video
Christina Aguilera Watch Me Get Obama Party Started
Christina Aguilera owned the stage for the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center, ... putting on a powerhouse performance fit for a former president.
Xtina brought the house down in Chicago on Thursday, with a rousing rendition of "What a Wonderful World," showing off her impressive vocals and stage presence.
She stunned in a glittery, ruched dress as Barack Obama, Michelle, and a bunch of other celebs and political figures hung on her every note.
Christina is part of a star-studded lineup for the unveiling. Also slated to hit the stage are big names like Marc Anthony, Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, and more.
Donald Trump was never going to this thing ... but after a performance like the one Christina just delivered, he's clearly missing out.