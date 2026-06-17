Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Michelle Obama Says She Saved Friend With Heimlich Maneuver

Michelle Obama Didn't Choke In Big Moment ... Saved Pal With Heimlich!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
061726_michelle_obama_kal
HEIMLICH HERO
Video: Michelle Obama Came to Friend’s Rescue Via Heimlich Maneuver
IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson

Michelle Obama's all about public service on the national and local level ... and by local, we mean casually saving someone's life at a restaurant!!!

The former First Lady of the United States revealed her secret superhero side during a conversation with her brother, Craig Robinson, and Kevin Hart on her and Craig's podcast, 'IMO' ... explaining how she saved a friend's life with the Heimlich maneuver.

sub michelle obama craig robinson getty 1
Getty

Michelle says she was out with a friend who suffers from esophageal issues ... and sure enough, during the meal, Michelle says her friend started coughing while eating. With food longed in her throat, Michelle sprang into action.

While a few diners at the table looked in shock, Michelle made one strong pump and dislodged the food from her pal's windpipe.

Michelle Obama Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Michelle Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Check out the video ... Kevin and Craig are sufficiently impressed ... but it looks like it's NBD to Michelle.

Bottom line ... if you dine with Michelle, you're safe and sound.

Related articles