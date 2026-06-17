Michelle Obama Says She Saved Friend With Heimlich Maneuver

Play video content Video: Michelle Obama Came to Friend’s Rescue Via Heimlich Maneuver IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson

Michelle Obama's all about public service on the national and local level ... and by local, we mean casually saving someone's life at a restaurant!!!

The former First Lady of the United States revealed her secret superhero side during a conversation with her brother, Craig Robinson, and Kevin Hart on her and Craig's podcast, 'IMO' ... explaining how she saved a friend's life with the Heimlich maneuver.

Michelle says she was out with a friend who suffers from esophageal issues ... and sure enough, during the meal, Michelle says her friend started coughing while eating. With food longed in her throat, Michelle sprang into action.

While a few diners at the table looked in shock, Michelle made one strong pump and dislodged the food from her pal's windpipe.

Check out the video ... Kevin and Craig are sufficiently impressed ... but it looks like it's NBD to Michelle.