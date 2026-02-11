Michelle Obama Says Couples Should Wait to Move In Together

Play video content IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson

Michelle Obama is dishing out relationship advice ... and she says couples need to slow play a lot of things ... like moving in together.

The former First Lady shared her opinion on couples who move in early on her podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, "IMO," saying it's better to wait to make sure they're a good fit.

Michelle says love takes time and people need to figure out for sure who the other person is before taking a big step like moving under the same roof ... and it sounds like she thinks love at first sight is a rare occurrence.

There's no specific timeline from Michelle here ... but it's worth noting she got engaged to Barack Obama two years after their first date -- he asked her out multiple times before she said yes -- and then a year after their engagement, they got hitched ... she talked a little more about her family last month with Alex Cooper.