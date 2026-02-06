Sen. Tim Scott Calls Video Trump Posted of Obamas as Apes 'The Most Racist Thing'

U.S. Senator Tim Scott is slamming President Donald Trump's controversial video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes ... which he's describing as incredibly racist.

ICYMI ... the video, which Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday night, showed Barack and Michelle's faces imposed on a pair of apes ... and as we know, depicting Black people as monkeys or apes is a racist trope that's been around for centuries.

Trump, meanwhile, imposed his own face on a lion's body.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told TMZ ... "This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public."

The video was eventually removed from Truth Social, and a White House official told The Hill a staffer "erroneously made the post."

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, hit out at Trump on X, writing ... "Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it."

California Governor Gavin Newsom called it "disgusting."