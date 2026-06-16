Kyle Busch's Widow Samantha To Inherit NASCAR Driver's Personal Property, Court Docs Reveal
Kyle Busch's Widow Set To Inherit Late NASCAR Driver's Personal Property
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Late NASCAR driver Kyle Busch left behind all of his personal property, including his clothes and jewelry, to his widow, Samantha Busch, ... TMZ has learned.
A petition, obtained by TMZ, was filed asking for a man named Clifton Homesley to be named executor of Kyle's estate. Kyle's will was attached to the petition.
The paperwork noted that there is not a potential claim for wrongful death.
As TMZ first reported ... Kyle died on May 21, 2026, in North Carolina, at the age of 41. His cause of death was determined to be pneumonia that progressed into sepsis.