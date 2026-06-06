Kyle Busch Had Agreed to Return to RCR Before Death, Richard Childress Says

We Were Planning to Announce His Return for 2027

Richard Childress is breaking his silence in the aftermath of Kyle Busch's shocking death ... and revealing a bittersweet detail that makes the tragedy hit even harder.

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Speaking publicly for the first time since Busch died at age 41, the NASCAR team owner reflected on the shock of losing his driver so suddenly ... and praised the wave of support that's poured in for Busch's wife, Samantha, and their two children -- Brexton and Lennix -- during what's been an unimaginably difficult few weeks.

Then came the gut punch ... Childress revealed the media availability Saturday at Michigan International Speedway had originally been scheduled for a very different reason -- to announce Busch was extending his contract with Richard Childress Racing in 2027.

According to Childress, Busch -- the driver with the most wins ever across all the NASCAR series -- was supposed to be standing beside him in Michigan as they unveiled plans for the next chapter of his career alongside Chevrolet.

Instead, Childress found himself addressing the aftermath of an unexpected loss.

Play video content Video: Kyle Busch Was Coughing Up Blood Day Before Death, According to 911 Call Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office

As TMZ Sports previously reported, we obtained 911 audio from the day before his death, in which a caller reported the NASCAR star was suffering shortness of breath, overheating, and coughing up blood while inside a racing facility in North Carolina.

KB had been battling bacterial pneumonia for days -- possibly weeks -- before his condition rapidly deteriorated, leading to sepsis, dangerous blood clotting issues, and severe bleeding.