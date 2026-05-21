NASCAR Legend Kyle Busch Dead At 41

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has tragically died at the age of 41.

Busch's racing team, Richard Childress Racing, and NASCAR, just announced the shocking news.

"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch."

"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series."

"His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha's parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon."

"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate."

Earlier in the day, RCR announced Kyle was in the hospital with a "severe illness" which came on the heels of his last race on May 10 at Watkins Glen in upstate New York. During the race, Busch radioed his crew for medical aid.

On TV, they noted Kyle had been battling some sort of sinus code. However, he actually finished the race, coming in eighth place.