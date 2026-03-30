Thieves Steal 12 Tons of KitKats From a Truck During Distribution Route

It seems someone wanted more than just a piece of that KitKat bar ... because they made off with 12 tons of the chocolate bars, the company confirmed over the weekend.

A Nestle spokesperson joked about the thieves' "exceptional taste" in a statement, saying ... "We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KITKAT — but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate."

KitKat themselves took to Instagram to shed some light on the heist and post an official statement.

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It explained the chocolate was nabbed during a distribution run between their Central Italy factory and the shipment's destination in Poland. KitKat added ... "There are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected."

Over 400K KitKats were swiped ... and the truck is missing too, according to multiple outlets. It was reportedly carrying a shipment of the brand's Formula 1 collab -- KitKats that had been molded into the shape of F1 cars.

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Italian authorities say the alleged thieves impersonated law enforcement and intercepted the delivery truck ... restraining and removing the driver before making off with the stash, Forbes reports. The outlet said the driver was later found unharmed.

This isn't even the first candy caper Europe's seen -- a man was convicted back in 2023 for nabbing almost 200K Cadbury Creme Eggs from an industrial unit in England.