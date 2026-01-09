Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Robbing Over 100 Corpses From Gravesites, DA Says

A Pennsylvania man took his ghoulish activities to the extreme, stealing more than 100 skeletal remains from gravesites and squirreling away most of them inside his home, according to prosecutors.

Jonathan Gerlach was arrested Tuesday after cops say they executed a search warrant at his home in Ephrata, PA, and discovered 100 sets of full or partial human remains in his basement.

Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse slapped Gerlach with a slew of charges, including criminal mischief, criminal trespass, intentional desecration of public monument and abuse of corpse.

Rouse told TMZ ... the abuse of corpse charge does not refer to necrophilia (sex with a dead body). Instead, Rouse said, the skeletal remains were considered abused because they were in tatters along with more than 100 skulls found inside Gerlach’s house and a separate storage facility.

The DA said those skulls and other remains were not in such bad condition when Gerlach first dug them up at various cemeteries. Rouse also believes Gerlach did not kill any of the people whose skeletons were found.

Police say they connected the dots after Mount Moriah Cemetery reported several burglaries that began in November 2025. During their investigation, detectives say they tracked Gerlach to the cemetery multiple times by pinging his phone.